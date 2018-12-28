McAvoy (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 23, per the NHL media site.

By designating McAvoy for IR, the Bruins avoid having to make a decision on whether to send Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson or another player down to the minors. The news means the blueliner will be forced to sit out Saturday's clash with Buffalo, but could still be available for the 2019 Winter Classic against Chicago on New Year's Day.