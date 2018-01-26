Play

McAvoy (chest) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Considering McAvoy is expected to miss at least two weeks of time after undergoing surgery to treat an abnormal heart rhythm, it shouldn't come a surprise to see the team place him on injured reserve. Adam McQuaid should get a look on the Bruins blue line with McAvoy sidelined.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories