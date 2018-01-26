Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Lands on IR
McAvoy (chest) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Considering McAvoy is expected to miss at least two weeks of time after undergoing surgery to treat an abnormal heart rhythm, it shouldn't come a surprise to see the team place him on injured reserve. Adam McQuaid should get a look on the Bruins blue line with McAvoy sidelined.
More News
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Doing well following procedure•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Expected to miss two weeks following procedure•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Misses Monday's practice•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Not present for practice Monday•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Earns Gordie Howe hat trick•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Adds assist versus Flyers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...