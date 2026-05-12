McAvoy received a six-game suspension on Tuesday for slashing Buffalo's Zach Benson.

After reports that McAvoy would have an in-person hearing Monday for his slash during the first round of the playoffs, he was ultimately given the six-game suspension many thought he would face. The 28-year-old blueliner will serve the suspension at the start of the 2026-27 regular season. McAvoy is coming off the best season in the offensive zone of his nine-year career with 61 points in 69 regular-season games, which he could still replicate next year if he can stay healthy.