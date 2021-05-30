McAvoy scored a goal on two shots, served two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders in Game 1.

McAvoy took a feed from David Krejci and fired a shot from the blue line just inside the post to Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin's right. The tally was McAvoy's first goal and sixth point in six playoff contests. He's added 10 blocked shots, 13 hits and 17 shots on net as a top-pairing option on defense.