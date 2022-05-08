McAvoy has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and will miss Sunday's Game 4 against the Hurricanes as a result.

With McAvoy's absence announced just prior to pregame warmups, the Bruins will be scrambling for a replacement. Hampus Lindholm (upper body) has already been ruled out, leaving Josh Brown as the likely choice to slot into the spot vacated by McAvoy along the blue line. Since the league is no longer testing asymptomatic players, McAvoy will likely be subjected to a five-day isolation period. If that period is backdated to Saturday, he could be back for a potential Game 6 on Thursday.