Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Leads defense in loss
McAvoy led all Bruins with 24:53 of ice time during a 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.
While McAvoy did go pointless in the game, he did record three shots on goal, four hits, five blocks and two penalty minutes during the contest. Early season injuries have slowed down the sophomore's offensive output as he has only 12 points in 27 games.
