McAvoy scored a goal on four shots to go along with two PIM, two hits and one block in Wednesday's 3-2 round-robin loss to Tampa Bay.

McAvoy, who led Boston defensemen in shots in this one, beat Andrei Vasilevskiy with a one-timer off a faceoff late in the second period to get the Bruins on the board. The 22-year-old first-rounder collected five goals and 32 points with a career-best plus-24 rating in 67 regular-season games in 2019-20.