Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Lights lamp twice in shootout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McAvoy scored two goals in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals.
The star blueliner put pucks past Logan Thompson in the second and third periods, tying the game each time, to set up an epic nine-round shootout finally ended by Fraser Minten. McAvoy has nine goals on the season, and five of them have come in nine games since the Olympic break -- a stretch in which he's racked up 10 points.
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