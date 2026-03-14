McAvoy scored two goals in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals.

The star blueliner put pucks past Logan Thompson in the second and third periods, tying the game each time, to set up an epic nine-round shootout finally ended by Fraser Minten. McAvoy has nine goals on the season, and five of them have come in nine games since the Olympic break -- a stretch in which he's racked up 10 points.