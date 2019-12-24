Head coach Bruce Cassidy said that McAvoy "seems to be okay" after taking a late hit in Monday's win over Washington, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

McAvoy was crushed by T.J. Oshie near the boards at the end of Boston's blowout win and he immediately left the ice. With some time off before Friday's game in Buffalo, it sounds like the 22-year-old blueliner will be good to go.