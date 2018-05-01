Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Logs first playoff goal Monday
McAvoy logged his first career NHL playoff goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.
McAvoy, who saw 23:42 worth of ice time Monday, now has four points in nine playoff games to date. More importantly, the talented 20-year-old blueliner appears to have moved past a March 3 left MCL injury that cost him a month's worth of action. With that in mind, McAvoy relays via the Boston Globe that his on-ice confidence and comfort level are growing, as his knee continues to feel better.
