McAvoy logged his first career NHL playoff goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

McAvoy, who saw 23:42 worth of ice time Monday, now has four points in nine playoff games to date. More importantly, the talented 20-year-old blueliner appears to have moved past a March 3 left MCL injury that cost him a month's worth of action. With that in mind, McAvoy relays via the Boston Globe that his on-ice confidence and comfort level are growing, as his knee continues to feel better.