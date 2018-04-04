Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Logs plenty of ice time in return
In his return to action in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Lightning, McAvoy (knee) logged a team-high 21:23 worth of ice time, the Boston Herald reports.
In the process, McAvoy recorded two shots, four hits and a minus-2 rating in a contest where the Bruins were collectively flat. On the plus side, the 20-year-old moved well Tuesday despite sporting a brace on his left knee and only figures to get sharper with more tune-up action in advance of the playoffs. With ample ice time and power play duty on tap, McAvoy once again merits fantasy consideration in most formats.
