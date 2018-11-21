Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Logs practice
McAvoy (concussion) practiced Tuesday, but as a reminder, the Bruins won't send him to the ice against host Detroit on Wednesday, Dave Hogg of NHL.com reports.
McAvoy, who has missed over a month, is questionable for a back-to-back set of games this weekend -- it starts with Friday's home clash against the Penguins and then the Bruins set out to Montreal for a date with the Canadiens. This injury has certainly tested the patience of McAvoy's fantasy owners, but he's definitely worth waiting for as a 20-year-old with 38 points and a plus-21 rating over his for 70 games at the top level.
