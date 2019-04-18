Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Makes impact in Game 4
McAvoy scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength during Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4 of their first-round series.
He opened the scoring early in the first period, then helped set up Brad Marchand less than four minutes later to stake the Bruins to a quick 2-0 lead. McAvoy had gone scoreless through the first three games of the series, but with the blueliner now off the schneid he could be a factor again Friday back on home ice for Game 5.
