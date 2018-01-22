Coach Bruce Cassidy relayed that McAvoy (undisclosed) missed practice Monday due to a previously scheduled doctors appointment.

Per the report, the Bruins will know more about McAvoy's status for Tuesday's game against New Jersey later, which implies that he's not a lock to play. If McAvoy is unavailable, Kevan Miller would presumably re-enter the team's blue line mix after being the odd man out of the lineup in Saturday's win over Montreal.