Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Missing China Games finale with illness
McAvoy will miss Wednesday's O.R.G. China Games finale versus the Flames due to an illness.
McAvoy is one of Boston's most exciting players, as he was in the Calder Trophy conversation following a rookie season that consisted of seven goals, 25 assists and a plus-20 rating over 63 games. It would have been a treat for fans in China to watch him, but the Bruins won't force the issue while he's overseas in a preseason game. McAvoy's next chance to draw into live action will be Saturday in Detroit, but accounting for travel time, perhaps next Monday in Philadelphia is the more realistic target.
