McAvoy was not on the ice for Monday's practice session, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

McAvoy racked up eight points in his last nine outings prior to the league going on hiatus, so his potential absence would no doubt be felt by the team and fantasy owners. If the blueliner is dealing with something serious, the club could rest him during the round-robin games, which give it some flexibility, though this could be as simple as a maintenance day.