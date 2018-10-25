Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: More light shed on injury
McAvoy's injury concerns his upper body, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports, adding that the Bruins are hoping he'll return to the ice soon.
This effectively rules McAvoy out for Thursday's home clash with the Flyers, but it sounds like there's a chance he could be ready to go against the visiting Habs on Saturday. Fantasy owners will want to monitor this situation carefully, as McAvoy is one of the league's best young defensemen. Boston's 2016 first-round (14th overall) pick generated one goal and five helpers through his first seven games, but he's still searching for his first power-play point this season.
More News
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Won't play Tuesday night•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Back home for further examination•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Adds another assist in overtime loss•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Three helpers in win•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Tallies one assist in win•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Quiet in opener•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.