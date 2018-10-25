McAvoy's injury concerns his upper body, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports, adding that the Bruins are hoping he'll return to the ice soon.

This effectively rules McAvoy out for Thursday's home clash with the Flyers, but it sounds like there's a chance he could be ready to go against the visiting Habs on Saturday. Fantasy owners will want to monitor this situation carefully, as McAvoy is one of the league's best young defensemen. Boston's 2016 first-round (14th overall) pick generated one goal and five helpers through his first seven games, but he's still searching for his first power-play point this season.