McAvoy (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

McAvoy was last in the lineup last Thursday, so this move is presumably retroactive to that date. If that's the case, he could technically be activated ahead of Friday's game against the Islanders, though Boston probably wouldn't have bothered putting him on IR unless the 25-year-old defenseman was expected to miss at least one more contest. McAvoy has three goals and 17 points in 21 outings this season.