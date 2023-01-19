McAvoy recorded a goal and a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
McAvoy tied the game with his third goal of the season in the second period, then set up Brad Marchand's insurance marker on a third-period power play. The well-rounded McAvoy has notched multiple points in consecutive games and has four multi-point performances in his last seven outings.
