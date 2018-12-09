McAvoy (undisclosed) is questionable to play Sunday against host Ottawa, Callum Fraser of NHL.com reports.

McAvoy was on the receiving end of a huge hit by Toronto's Zach Hyman on Saturday, with the NHL's Department of Player Safety considering a suspension for the winger. It sounds like the Bruins will wait until pregame warmups to determine whether McAvoy will be fit to play in the upcoming contest, so prepare alternatives in fantasy in case he can't go. Remember, McAvoy missed 20 games with a concussion, so the B's could handle the situation delicately.