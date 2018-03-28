Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Nears return to action
McAvoy (sprained left MCL) is nearing a return to action, NESN.com reports.
Previous reports suggested that the talented young blueliner wasn't likely to return until early April, but it's now conceivable that McAvoy could practice in advance of Thursday's game against the Lightning. The same applies to fellow blueliner Zdeno Chara (upper body), with added clarity on the duo's status likely to arrive no later than Thursday morning. Meanwhile, the injury bug struck Boston's back line again Tuesday, with Matt Grzelcyk now dealing with an upper-body injury that figures to cost him some action.
