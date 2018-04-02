Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Nears return
McAvoy (knee) skated on his own prior to Sunday's game versus the Flyers and could return to action Tuesday night against the Lightning, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.
McAvoy has been out since March 3 due to a sprained MCL, but his return is around the corner and figures to be clarified no later than Tuesday's morning skate. Upon his re-entry into the Boston lineup look for McAvoy to once again take his regular shift with Zdeno Chara, as well a log power-play duty. In that context, the 20-year-old -- who has recorded seven goals and 32 points in 59 games this season -- merits fantasy consideration.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...