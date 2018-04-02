McAvoy (knee) skated on his own prior to Sunday's game versus the Flyers and could return to action Tuesday night against the Lightning, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

McAvoy has been out since March 3 due to a sprained MCL, but his return is around the corner and figures to be clarified no later than Tuesday's morning skate. Upon his re-entry into the Boston lineup look for McAvoy to once again take his regular shift with Zdeno Chara, as well a log power-play duty. In that context, the 20-year-old -- who has recorded seven goals and 32 points in 59 games this season -- merits fantasy consideration.