McAvoy's second goal of the postseason came on the man advantage in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blues in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

McAvoy is up to eight points in 17 games in the playoffs, having missed the first game of the Eastern Conference finals due to suspension. The 21-year-old blueliner has added 32 hits and 36 blocked shots during the postseason run.

