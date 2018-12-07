Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: No apparent restrictions in return
McAvoy (concussion) returned to action Thursday against the Lightning, with the defenseman posting two hits, two empty shots on goal, a minor penalty and minus-1 rating over 21:02 of ice time.
The Bruins suffered a 3-2 road loss, but McAvoy -- who had missed 20 straight games -- looked lively in this one. He'll try to hit the scoresheet for the seventh time this season in Saturday's home game against the Maple Leafs.
