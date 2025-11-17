McAvoy (upper body) won't play against Carolina on Monday, and there is no timeline for his return to the lineup, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

McAvoy is going through evaluations by doctors and could undergo surgery to address the issue. He was struck in the face by a slap shot from Canadiens defenseman Noah Dobson in the second period of Saturday's 3-2 win over Montreal. The 27-year-old McAvoy has 14 assists, 25 shots on goal, 32 blocked shots and 26 hits across 19 appearances this season.