Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Not expected to return Saturday
McAvoy is doubtful to rejoin the action Saturday due to a lower-body injury.
McAvoy's injury comes at an unfortunate time, as the blueliner had been on a hot streak recently with five points (two goals, three assists) in the last three games. If he's unable to return as expected, the team should provide an update either after the game or in the coming days ahead of Tuesday's matchup against the Red Wings. McAvoy logged only 37 seconds of ice time before his departure from the contest, failing to make an impact in his brief appearance.
