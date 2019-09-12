McAvoy (contract dispute) didn't report to Boston's training camp.

McAvoy, a restricted free agent, has expressed his desire to remain with the Bruins long term, but he has yet to strike a new deal with the club, and will almost certainly stay away from the team until he puts pen to paper. Boston has remained optimistic that McAvoy will be re-signed prior to the team's Oct. 3 regular-season opener, so at this point fantasy owners can still expect the 21-year-old blueliner to be available once the games actually start to matter.