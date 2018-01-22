Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Not present for practice Monday
McAvoy (undisclosed) was not present for Monday's practice.
It remains to be seen if McAvoy's absence was related any sort of injury or illness, but the rookie blueliner's status will need to be monitored in advance of Tuesday's contest against New Jersey. In his first full season as a pro, the 20-year-old blueliner has displayed a great deal of poise, en route to recording five goals, 25 points and a plus-18 rating through 45 games. It's a level of play that has McAvoy's name in the running for Calder Trophy consideration.
