McAvoy (knee) won't play Saturday against the Panthers.

McAvoy ditched his non-contact jersey at practice Friday and will travel with the Bruins to Philadelphia where team plays the Flyers on Sunday. With that in mind, coach Bruce Cassidy relayed that it's possible that both McAvoy and his blue line partner Zdeno Chara (upper body) could return to the Boston lineup as soon as Sunday.

