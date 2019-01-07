Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Not quite ready
McAvoy (lower body) will not play Tuesday against the Wild.
That said, coach Bruce Cassidy relayed that McAvoy "felt good" while skating Monday and could resume practicing with the team soon. While still officially on IR, McAvoy has progressed to the point that we'll consider the talented young blueliner day-to-day in advance of Thursday's game against the Capitals.
More News
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Coach gauging rearguard's return date•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Remains sidelined•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Will not play in Winter Classic•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Out with lower-body injury Thursday•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Picking up pace•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...