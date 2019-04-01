Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Notches assist
McAvoy earned an assist as well as two shots and two blocked shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings.
McAvoy has seen his production limited to 27 points in 52 games after two injuries cost him 27 games this season. If he can avoid injuries, McAvoy has the potential to settle between 40 and 50 points a season while patrolling the blue line on the Bruins' top pairing. He finished March with eight points in 15 appearances.
