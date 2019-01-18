Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Notches first point since return
McAvoy collected an assist during Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Blues.
The assist is McAvoy's first point since returning from a foot injury on Jan 12. The young defenseman has looked good when he's played but has unfortunately been limited with injuries, skating in only 21 games and registering 12 points.
