McAvoy produced an assist, two shots on goal, three hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

McAvoy heads into the All-Star break with three assists over his last five contests after setting up the first of Pavel Zacha's two goals in the third period Wednesday. The 25-year-old McAvoy is at 32 points, 64 shots on goal, 49 hits, 70 blocks and a plus-21 rating through 38 outings overall. Despite missing time to begin the year, he's still on a reasonable pace to reach the 50-point mark for the second consecutive season.