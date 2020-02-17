Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Notches third goal of season
McAvoy posted a goal, three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating across 24:52 in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
It took McAvoy a whopping 52 games to score his first goal of the season, but now he's lit the lamp three times and added two helpers over the past six contests. The 22-year-old is finally hitting his stride, and he's worth a look as the fantasy playoffs approach.
