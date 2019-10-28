Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Notches third point
McAvoy recorded an assist, a plus-3 rating and three blocked shots in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.
It has been a slow start for McAvoy, as he now has just three points through 11 games this season after signing a $4.9 million AAV ticket with the Bruins in September. The 21-year-old is logging 22:29 TOI with consistent power-play minutes, but hopes of a breakout season will continue to fade as long as his offensive contributions remain stagnant.
