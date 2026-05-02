The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Saturday that McAvoy was offered an in-person hearing for slashing Buffalo's Zach Benson on Friday.

McAvoy could begin the 2026-27 campaign with a suspension of six or more games because of the incident. He produced 11 goals, 61 points, 111 shots on net, 129 blocked shots and 79 hits across 69 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. He also had two assists, 13 shots on goal, 13 blocked shots and 16 hits in six 2026 playoff outings during Boston's first-round series loss to the Sabres.