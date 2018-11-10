McAvoy (concussion) practiced Saturday for the second consecutive day, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

McAvoy is clearly making progress, but the Bruins have been reluctant to put a firm timeline on his expected return. The mobile rearguard's team will embark on a road trip -- starting with Wednesday's game against the Avalanche and wrapping up in Detroit on Nov. 21 -- so it'll be worth checking back to see if McAvoy tags along.