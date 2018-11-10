Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: On practice ice again Saturday
McAvoy (concussion) practiced Saturday for the second consecutive day, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
McAvoy is clearly making progress, but the Bruins have been reluctant to put a firm timeline on his expected return. The mobile rearguard's team will embark on a road trip -- starting with Wednesday's game against the Avalanche and wrapping up in Detroit on Nov. 21 -- so it'll be worth checking back to see if McAvoy tags along.
More News
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Dealing with concussion symptoms•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Resumes skating•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Remains limited to off-ice work•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Still not skating•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Doesn't skate Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...