McAvoy recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Since coming off a four-game suspension Nov. 9, McAvoy has registered six assists and one goal. The 25-year-old has been playing very well defensively recording 20 blocked shots and eight hits in his past nine games. He's averaged 24:52 of ice time in this span and has been a key contributor on the power play producing a goal and an assist.