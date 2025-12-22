Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: One of each in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McAvoy scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Senators.
McAvoy's goal was his first in six games since he returned from a facial injury. He's added four assists in that span. The defenseman is at a goal, 18 helpers, 41 shots on net, 41 blocked shots, 31 hits and 30 PIM through 25 appearances. McAvoy's a quality all-around defenseman for fantasy who will continue to receive top billing on the Bruins' blue line.
More News
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Records assist in loss•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Picks up helper in return•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Taken off injured reserve•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Hopes to return during road trip•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Skating ahead of practice•