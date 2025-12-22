McAvoy scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Senators.

McAvoy's goal was his first in six games since he returned from a facial injury. He's added four assists in that span. The defenseman is at a goal, 18 helpers, 41 shots on net, 41 blocked shots, 31 hits and 30 PIM through 25 appearances. McAvoy's a quality all-around defenseman for fantasy who will continue to receive top billing on the Bruins' blue line.