McAvoy scored a power-play goal on four shots, blocked three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

McAvoy sparked a run of three goals in 54 seconds during the middle of the first period. He's had an excellent January, earning three goals and seven assists over 10 contests this month. For the season, the top-pairing defenseman has 30 points (four goals, 26 helpers), 58 shots on net, 50 hits, 76 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 39 outings. That'd be a 60-point pace over a full season, but time lost due to injury will likely limit McAvoy to the 45-50 point range this season if he can stay healthy the rest of the way.