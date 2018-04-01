McAvoy (knee) will not play Sunday in Philadelphia, but could return Tuesday in Tampa Bay.

This marks the 15th game that McAvoy will miss due to his knee injury. The rookie blueliner did manage an impressive seven goals and 32 points in 59 games this season. It sounds like he should be back sooner rather than later, just in time for Boston's playoff run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories