Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Out again Sunday
McAvoy (knee) will not play Sunday in Philadelphia, but could return Tuesday in Tampa Bay.
This marks the 15th game that McAvoy will miss due to his knee injury. The rookie blueliner did manage an impressive seven goals and 32 points in 59 games this season. It sounds like he should be back sooner rather than later, just in time for Boston's playoff run.
More News
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Will travel with team•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Not quite ready to play•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Still sidelined, but close to return•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Nears return to action•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Resumes skating•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Will be reexamined in four weeks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...