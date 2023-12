McAvoy (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Coyotes, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

While coach Jim Montgomery expressed some optimism that McAvoy would be good to go Saturday, the 25-year-old defenseman will ultimately be sidelined after suffering an injury Thursday against San Jose. Ian Mitchell will likely reenter the lineup in McAvoy's absence. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Devils.