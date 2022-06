McAvoy underwent shoulder surgery Friday and is expected to miss approximately six months.

Based on his current timeline, McAvoy will be out until early December. The 24-year-old scored a career-high 56 points through 78 games and chipped in five assists in six postseason contests. He was one of three Boston blueliners to undergo surgery Friday and the team could be looking at a pretty thin defensive unit to begin the 2022-23 campaign.