Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Out with lower-body injury Thursday
McAvoy will not play Thursday against the visiting Devils due to a lower-body injury, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
Benjamin adds that McAvoy's injury stems from a shot that he blocked last week, but unlike a nasty concussion that caused him to miss 20 straight games earlier in the year, this injury shouldn't keep him out long. It's not all bad news for Boston's blue line since Zdeno Chara (knee) and Kevan Miller (neck) are fit to return Thursday.
More News
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Picking up pace•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Sends out two helpers•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: All systems go Sunday•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Murky status Sunday•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: No apparent restrictions in return•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Good to go after taking warmups•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...