McAvoy will not play Thursday against the visiting Devils due to a lower-body injury, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Benjamin adds that McAvoy's injury stems from a shot that he blocked last week, but unlike a nasty concussion that caused him to miss 20 straight games earlier in the year, this injury shouldn't keep him out long. It's not all bad news for Boston's blue line since Zdeno Chara (knee) and Kevan Miller (neck) are fit to return Thursday.