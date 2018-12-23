McAvoy dished two assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

The defenseman is finding a groove. McAvoy didn't hit the scoresheet for four straight games after returning from a concussion Dec. 6, but he's now picked up five points (all helpers) in his last five contests. With Patrice Bergeron also back in the fold for the B's and the offense nearly at full strength, McAvoy could continue reaping the benefits.