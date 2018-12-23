Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Picking up pace
McAvoy dished two assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.
The defenseman is finding a groove. McAvoy didn't hit the scoresheet for four straight games after returning from a concussion Dec. 6, but he's now picked up five points (all helpers) in his last five contests. With Patrice Bergeron also back in the fold for the B's and the offense nearly at full strength, McAvoy could continue reaping the benefits.
More News
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Sends out two helpers•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: All systems go Sunday•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Murky status Sunday•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: No apparent restrictions in return•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Good to go after taking warmups•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Could rejoin lineup Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...