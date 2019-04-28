Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Picks up assist
McAvoy collected an assist in Saturday's double-overtime loss to the Blue Jackets in Game 2.
With helpers in back-to-back games, McAvoy now has five points total this postseason through nine games. He skated 30:39 total -- the second-highest time-in-ice in his career since Game 5 in the First Round of the 2017 playoffs saw him skate 31:14.
