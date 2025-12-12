Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Picks up helper in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McAvoy (face) logged a power-play assist, four shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Jets.
McAvoy missed 11 games due to his injury sustained Nov. 15 in Montreal. He returned to his usual top-pairing role, and there was no easing in after Jonathan Aspirot (upper body) left the contest after one period. McAvoy is up to 15 helpers, including six on the power play, while adding 29 shots on net, 27 hits, 28 PIM, 33 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 20 appearances this season.
