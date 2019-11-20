McAvoy tallied his seventh point of the season in a 5-1 win over the Devils on Tuesday.

McAvoy may have picked up an assist, but the goal was all Matt Grelcyk, who deked out the Devils' P.K. Subban before scoring his second of the game. So far this season McAvoy has yet to break out offensively, but don't expect much more than the 28 points he put up last season. Head coach Bruce Cassidy has been relying less on the 21-year-old in offensive situations, starting him in the offensive zone 48.7% of the time compared to last season's 53%. McAvoy has also seen his average power-play ice time decrease from 1:35 to 1:10 despite seeing his overall ice time slightly increase from 22:10 to 22:23.