McAvoy recorded two assists, including one on the power play, and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

McAvoy notched his second straight two-assist performance. The 25-year-old New York native is clearly enjoying his time on a road trip out west. For the season, the star defenseman has two tallies, 21 helpers, 48 shots, 45 blocked shots, 40 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 26 contests. He's earned 12 of his points on the power play.