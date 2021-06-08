McAvoy had three assists and five shots in a 5-4 loss to the Islanders in Game 5 on Monday.

McAvoy figured in on each of Boston's first three goals, including a pair of tallies by David Pastrnak. The 23-year-old defenseman is enjoying a terrific postseason, contributing one goal and 10 assists with a plus-6 rating in 10 contests. He also has 28 shots on goal.